Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Fremont, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103 though it will feel even hotter at 106. 82 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.