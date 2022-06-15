Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Fremont, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from TUE 10:02 PM CDT until WED 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.