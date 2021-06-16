 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2021 in Fremont, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 102. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News