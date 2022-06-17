The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94. 72 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will cause a big difference in temperatures across the state today and storms this evening. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Here's all the details on the cool down and severe threat.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Today is looking exceptionally hot with triple digits expected in most locations across the state. Tuesday looks cooler, but a chance for severe storms returns. Here's everything you need to know.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cl…
The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Fremont's evening forecast: Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. Low 82F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted …
Much of central and eastern Nebraska is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the hazards that are expected and when storms will arrive in our area.