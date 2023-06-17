Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Fremont. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.