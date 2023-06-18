The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a dras…
The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…