Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high tempe…
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfe…
This evening in Fremont: Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luck…
For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can…
The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Part…