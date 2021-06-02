 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Fremont, NE

The Fremont area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

Local Weather

