Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.