Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. …
The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a dras…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expec…