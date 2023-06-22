Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. …
The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. A 68-degree l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expec…