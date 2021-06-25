Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.