Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Fremont, NE

It will be a warm day in Fremont. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.