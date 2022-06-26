Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Fremont, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 26, 2022
