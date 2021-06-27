The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Fremont, NE
