Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll r…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Yo…
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of…
For the drive home in Fremont: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain…
For the drive home in Fremont: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it…
Fremont's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Mon…
It will be a warm day in Fremont. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today…