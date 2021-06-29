 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

