Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees t…