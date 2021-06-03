The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Fremont, NE
