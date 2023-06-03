The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.