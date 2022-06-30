Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2022 in Fremont, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.