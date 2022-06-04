Fremont will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Isolated severe storms could bring hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two to northern and eastern Nebraska Monday evening. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
A final round of showers and weak storms will be working across Nebraska today. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what's in store for Thursday in our weather update.
Watch now: Off and on rain through the weekend with a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska
A stalled out front will keep rain around through Sunday across the state and a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. Here's the latest on the threats and when rain is most likely.
Climate change is affecting hydropower in different ways across the country.
Temperatures are on the rise. Most will stay dry, but rain will return to the Panhandle Thursday afternoon and increase in intensity and coverage for Friday. Full details in our latest forecast.
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Today's UV index i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Today's c…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Fremont. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Partly cloudy skie…