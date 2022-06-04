Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Fremont, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

