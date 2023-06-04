The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2023 in Fremont, NE
