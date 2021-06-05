Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees.…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy ra…
Fremont folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. …
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fremont community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We…
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It shoul…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees to…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph…
For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Fremont. The forecast…