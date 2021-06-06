 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Fremont, NE

The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

