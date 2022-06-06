Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Fremont folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.