Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.