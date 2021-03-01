Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until MON 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.