Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mostly cloudy today, but no chance of precipitation until the late afternoon. Once rain and snow showers return though, they'll be with us for…
Snow likely for the Thursday morning commute in southeast Nebraska; improving conditions the rest of the day
The wintry mix is peaking early this morning and it's mostly snow coming down across the area. Give yourself a few extra minutes to get to wor…
Isolated rain and snow showers will be around throughout the day and into the evening, but an uptick is expected late tonight through Thursday…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshi…
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…