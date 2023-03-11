Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mostly cloudy today, but no chance of precipitation until the late afternoon. Once rain and snow showers return though, they'll be with us for…
Snow likely for the Thursday morning commute in southeast Nebraska; improving conditions the rest of the day
The wintry mix is peaking early this morning and it's mostly snow coming down across the area. Give yourself a few extra minutes to get to wor…
Isolated rain and snow showers will be around throughout the day and into the evening, but an uptick is expected late tonight through Thursday…
Flurries possible Friday morning, but a good chance of rain and snow Saturday morning in southeastern Nebraska
Stray snow flurries this morning, but the afternoon and evening hours look dry. A wintry mix looks to make a comeback late tonight though. Fin…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshi…