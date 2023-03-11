Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.