Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Fremont, NE
