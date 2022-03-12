Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Fremont, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.