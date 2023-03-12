It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mostly cloudy today, but no chance of precipitation until the late afternoon. Once rain and snow showers return though, they'll be with us for…
Snow likely for the Thursday morning commute in southeast Nebraska; improving conditions the rest of the day
The wintry mix is peaking early this morning and it's mostly snow coming down across the area. Give yourself a few extra minutes to get to wor…
Flurries possible Friday morning, but a good chance of rain and snow Saturday morning in southeastern Nebraska
Stray snow flurries this morning, but the afternoon and evening hours look dry. A wintry mix looks to make a comeback late tonight though. Fin…
Isolated rain and snow showers will be around throughout the day and into the evening, but an uptick is expected late tonight through Thursday…
Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 26 degrees is today…