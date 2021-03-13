 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

