Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Fremont, NE
