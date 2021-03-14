 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Fremont, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News