Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 4:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT.