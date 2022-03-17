Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.