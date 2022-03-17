Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
The winter storm is now in its final act. See how much more snow is expected to fall and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
Highs are forecast in the mid-60s Tuesday, peaking close to 70 degrees on Wednesday in the east. Highs in western Nebraska will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s on Wednesday.
Cold and windy Friday, but a big warm up will occur over the next two days in the state. Track how temperatures will change in our updated forecast video.
“There are going to be some quick winds. … This is our breezy season,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Hurricane Michael left a jumbled mess of downed trees. Cleaning it up is even harder than it sounds, and now dead trees are burning.
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…