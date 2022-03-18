Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
