It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
