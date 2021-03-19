Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Fremont, NE
