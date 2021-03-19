Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.