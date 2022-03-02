Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Fremont, NE

It will be a warm day in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.