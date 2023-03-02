Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
While today will still be quite cold, a warm front will lift over us Saturday morning, resulting in a dramatic increase in temperatures. A col…
Not much going on in Nebraska during the day Tuesday. That changes for Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Freezing rain, sleet, and in som…
A cold front will eventually clear everyone in the state this afternoon. With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, snow is…
Dry today, but temperatures way below normal and windy. Really cold tonight as well and snow showers will start to creep back in. Find out how…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24…