Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. P…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 43F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches…
Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Mode…
Fremont's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures i…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low around 35F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Lookin…
Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. The…
Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Models are su…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
This evening in Fremont: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremo…