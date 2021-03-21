Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.