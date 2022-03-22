Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Fremont, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of thundersto…
Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
The winter storm is now in its final act. See how much more snow is expected to fall and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
It will be a warm day in Fremont. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies …