Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Fremont, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 12:00 PM CDT.