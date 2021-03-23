Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Fremont, NE
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
