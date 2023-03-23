The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.