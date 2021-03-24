 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

