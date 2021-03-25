Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.