Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Fremont, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Fremont, NE
