Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.